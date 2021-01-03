INTERVIEW: Suntory's Niinami Sees Post-Coronavirus Society Looming

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan "will gradually see a post-coronavirus society" in and after April-June as the viral crisis subsides, Takeshi Niinami, president of food and beverage giant Suntory Holdings Ltd., has said.

In an interview with Jiji Press, Niinami said he expects the Japanese and overseas economies would be "very buoyant" if Tokyo manages to hold the Olympics and Paralympics, which have been postponed by one year to this summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He forecasts that Japan's government and private sector will gradually step up investment this year. Niinami hopes that the Tokyo Games will lead a recovery of the Japanese economy after the mindset of consumers starts to pick up this spring.

"Taking an aggressive stance, we will roll out interesting and good products in a rapid-fire fashion," he said.

For January-March, however, Niinami expressed the grim view that the economy will continue to be mired in coronavirus fallout. One key will be how quickly the government will implement its fiscal 2020 supplementary budgets for financing measures to underpin the economy, he said.

