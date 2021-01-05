Health Ministry Faces Calls for Split 20 Years after Merger

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare faces persisting calls for a demerger amid the coronavirus crisis, 20 years after its marriage as part of sweeping central government reorganization.

On Jan. 6, 2000, the government realigned its 23 agencies into 13. The move included the merger between the Health and Welfare Ministry and the Labor Ministry.

The merged ministry has often taken the brunt of criticism from advocates of additional central government reorganization, partly because many problems and scandals occurred there.

At a news conference last month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato made only a general remark about additional reorganization.

"It's important to secure a system that can deal with tasks while planning a necessary review in accordance with the changing times," Kato said.

