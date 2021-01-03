Japan Coronavirus Tally Tops 3,000 for 6th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s daily tally of new coronavirus cases came to 3,156 on Sunday, exceeding 3,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus increased by three from the previous day to 714, according to the health ministry.

The total number of fatalities among infected people across the country climbed by 60, with the cumulative sum coming to 3,645.

In Tokyo, 816 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, the highest Sunday total.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s own standards increased by seven from the previous day to 101, topping 100 for the first time since a state of emergency declared by the Japanese government over the epidemic was lifted in May.

