Coronavirus Emergency Being Mulled for Tokyo Area: Suga

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that the government is considering declaring a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for the Tokyo metropolitan area.

"I think a more powerful message is necessary," given a surge in coronavirus cases in the metropolitan area, Suga said at his New Year's press conference.

The government is expected to make a decision as early as this week, sources familiar with the matter said.

Suga said the government will first take strong measures in the areas of infection prevention, border control, medical services and early vaccinations.

"Then, the government will consider declaring a state of emergency. It will act quickly to flesh out details to reduce infection risks involving drinking and dining," he said.

