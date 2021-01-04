Japan's Coronavirus Cases Reach 245,936

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus cases in Japan stood at 245,936 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT), an increase of 23,828 from a week before.

The seven-day count of new infection cases rose from the preceding week for the 14th straight week.

The nationwide death toll linked to the coronavirus rose by 358 to 3,645.

The daily count of new cases exceeded 3,000 for six days in a row on Sunday, including a record high of 4,520 marked on Thursday.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 62,590, followed by Osaka, at 30,772, and Kanagawa, at 22,480. Aichi, Saitama, Hokkaido, Chiba and Hyogo saw their cumulative cases surpass 10,000.

