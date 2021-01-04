Coronavirus Emergency Being Mulled for Tokyo Area: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that he is considering declaring a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for the Tokyo metropolitan area.

At his New Year’s press conference, Suga also announced the policy of taking strong coronavirus countermeasures in the areas of infection prevention, border control, medical services and early vaccinations.

“I myself will take the lead and receive a vaccination,” Suga said, adding that the government is making preparations to start coronavirus vaccinations by late February.

He also said that a bill to revise the special measures law for tackling the pandemic will be submitted to an ordinary session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, to be convened Jan. 18.

