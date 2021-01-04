Suga to Mull Snap Election While Focusing on Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday that he will decide whether to dissolve the House of Representatives for a snap election while prioritizing novel coronavirus measures.

“I’d like to reach a decision after careful consideration, taking into account the time limit,” he told his New Year’s press conference. All members of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, are set to reach the end of their term Oct. 21.

“We’ll work on coronavirus measures as our top priority for the time being,” Suga said, also stressing the need to rebuild the Japanese economy, hurt by the virus crisis.

Meanwhile, he did not say whether he will run in the presidential race for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, only stating that the election “will not happen anytime soon.” His term as the LDP’s president is set to expire at the end of September.

During the press conference, Suga mentioned that the next Lower House election will be held “sometime in autumn.” But he later corrected the remark through his press office, now saying that the election will take place “sometime by autumn.”

