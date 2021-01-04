Tokyo Confirms 884 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 884 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients rose by seven from Sunday to a record 108. The previous record was 105, marked on April 28-29, when the Japanese government's state of emergency over the coronavirus was in place.

Coronavirus infection cases were newly confirmed in all generations ranging from those under 10 to centenarians, the metropolitan government said.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases in the Japanese capital, at 241, followed by 181 in their 30s, 147 in their 40s and 124 in their 50s. Those aged 65 or over totaled 90.

