Tokyo Area Eateries Asked to Close by 8 P.M.

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures on Monday decided to ask local eating and drinking establishments serving alcoholic beverages to close by 8 p.m. between Friday and Jan. 31 in response to resurging novel coronavirus infections.

From Jan. 12, all eating and drinking facilities, including those not serving alcohol, will be subject to the request. The four prefectures are now asking for closures at 10 p.m. or earlier for stores serving alcoholic drinks.

Financial aid to establishments accepting the request will be increased. Meanwhile, the four prefectures said that they may change the period of the request depending on the Japanese government's basic policy against the coronavirus, to be released when it issues a fresh state of emergency over the virus for the Japanese capital and the three surrounding prefectures.

In their joint coronavirus emergency measures, the four prefectures also requested residents to refrain from going out after 8 p.m. and promote telework further.

At their online meeting on Monday, the governors discussed their responses after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the same day his government's plan to consider issuing an emergency declaration for the four prefectures, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

