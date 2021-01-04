Tokyo to Up Eatery Aid for Shortened Biz Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering increasing its financial aid for restaurants and others that follow its request to shorten operating hours amid resurging novel coronavirus infections, it was learned Monday.

The move comes as the central government is mulling issuing an emergency declaration for the Japanese capital and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to increase its daily aid to 50,000 yen per store, from the current 40,000 yen per business operator, informed sources said. It also plans to enhance its request, calling on stores to close by 8 p.m., instead of by 10 p.m. at present.

Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa have agreed on requesting stores in the prefectures to close at 8 p.m. or earlier, the sources said. Officials from the four prefectures, including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, will discuss details at an online meeting on Monday evening.

The four prefectures also plan to expand the scope of businesses subject to the requests for shorter operating hours to cover all eating and drinking establishments, the sources said. The requests currently cover stores serving alcoholic beverages and karaoke parlors.

