Holiday Passenger Traffic Dives at Japanese Airlines

Tokyo, Jan. 4 (Jiji Press)--The number of passengers on international flights operated by Japanese carriers during the year-end and New Year's holiday period plunged 95.5 pct from a year before amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, data from the firms showed Monday.

The international passenger traffic stood at some 32,000 between Dec. 25 and Sunday. Demand faltered due to entry restrictions introduced in many countries amid the virus crisis.

All Nippon Airways said that the number of seats offered on and the seat occupancy rate for its international flights during the holiday period both stood at about 20 pct of the levels a year before. The carrier had only 16,000 passengers, the lowest since comparable data became available in 1995.

At Japan Airlines <9201>, the seat occupancy rate for international flights stood at 21.1 pct.

The number of passengers on domestic flights offered by Japanese airlines during the period dropped 57.3 pct to about 1.46 million, affected partly by the nationwide suspension from Dec. 28 of the government's Go To Travel campaign due to the epidemic.

