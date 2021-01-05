New Year's Shrine Visitors Plummet in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to shrines and temples in Japan in the first three days of 2021 plummeted from a year before, a private survey has shown.

Shrines and temples had asked for cooperation to stagger New Year's visits so as to reduce coronavirus risk. This seems to have worked at least to some extent.

In the survey, Agoop Corp., a unit of SoftBank Corp. <9434>, used smartphone location data to check visitor traffic volumes by the hour at surveyed shrines and temples.

Between the start of Friday, or New Year's Day, and the end of Sunday, visitor traffic was 74.8 pct below the year-before level at Dazaifu Tenmangu in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Visitor traffic declined 73.4 pct at Sumiyoshi Taisha in Osaka, western Japan, 66.3 pct at Meiji Jingu in Tokyo and 63.5 pct at Fushimi Inari Taisha in Kyoto, western Japan.

