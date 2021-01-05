New Year's 1st Tuna Auction in Tokyo Lacks Vigor amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The first tuna auction of the year at Tokyo's Toyosu food market lacked vigor on Tuesday as a self-restraint mood prevailed amid a surge in coronavirus infection.

Bluefin tuna, a delicacy for Japanese, did not fetch extremely high prices like in recent years, as demand at restaurants is weak amid the coronavirus fallout.

The most popular 208.4-kilogram bluefin tuna caught off Oma, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, sold for 20.84 million yen, far lower than the 193.2 million yen marked in last year's first auction.

This year, the most popular fish was bought by an intermediate wholesaler, instead of sushi restaurant chain owner Kiyoshi Kimura, who has been a regular winning bidder for the most popular tuna.

"I refrained from buying lavishly as restaurants have been asked to close earlier due to the pandemic," said Kimura, president of Kiyomura, the operator of the Sushizanmai sushi restaurant chain.

