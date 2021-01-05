Japan to Declare Fresh Coronavirus Emergency on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to declare a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Thursday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

Suga announced the plan at an executive meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in response to a surge in coronavirus cases mainly in the capital.

It will be the second such declaration in Japan since the pandemic broke out and the first since April last year.

"People want the government and the ruling camp to ensure safety and hope above all. We'll work hard on coronavirus countermeasures as the highest priority," Suga said.

The emergency declaration will cover Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

