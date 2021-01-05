Japan Not Eyeing Blanket School Closure: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese education ministry has no plan to request a blanket school closure in any area to be covered by a coronavirus state of emergency, its minister said Tuesday.

"A closure of all schools in a region should be avoided in view of its effects on children's healthy learning and well-being," education minister Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference.

Decisions on temporary school closures are up to local governments and school operators, he also said.

A very small proportion of infected children develop symptoms or becomes seriously ill, Hagiuda added.

Japan is poised to declare the emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures where coronavirus infections are surging.

