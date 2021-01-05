Death Sentence Becomes Final for Man over Zama Murders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--The death sentence became final on Tuesday for a 30-year-old man over the killings of nine people in a high-profile mass murder case near Tokyo in 2017, court officials said.

After being handed down a death sentence on Dec. 15, Takahiro Shiraishi withdrew an appeal filed three days later by his lawyer. The deadline to file an appeal was set for Monday.

During his trial, Shiraishi had said that he did not want to be a nuisance to his relatives by extending his trial. He also had said that he would not file an appeal against a ruling and accept his punishment.

According to the ruling, Shiraishi came into contact with the victims aged 15 to 26 who had voiced their desire to end their lives on Twitter between August and October 2017, in hopes to satisfy his hunger for money and to fulfill his sexual desire.

He invited the victims to his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and strangled them using rope, according to the ruling from Tokyo District Court's Tachikawa branch.

