Tokyo Confirms 1,278 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 1,278 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its second-highest daily count after 1,337 cases marked on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital rose by three from Monday to a record 111.

People in their 20s made up the largest age group of new cases, at 356, followed by 256 in their 30s and 205 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 158.

