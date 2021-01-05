Japan Stroke Care Hospitals Hit by Coronavirus Fallout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--A survey has found that 18.3 pct of Japanese medical institutions offering special care for people with a stroke are finding problems in accepting emergency patients amid the novel coronavirus crisis.

The figure was as of Dec. 14 last year, when the pace of growth in coronavirus cases was relatively slow, according to the Japan Stroke Society, which conducted the survey.

The situation could seriously affect stroke sufferers. The probability of improvement for patients decreases if it takes time for them to get treated after developing stroke symptoms.

“We’ve been making all-out efforts despite the medical care system being on the verge of collapse,” said Kyorin University professor Teruyuki Hirano, who is in charge of measures against the coronavirus at the society. He called for efforts to prevent a further spread of coronavirus infections.

The survey, conducted by the society, covered 974 medical facilities recognized by the organization, with valid answers collected from 714 of them. The survey showed that 1.8 pct of them were not accepting emergency patients at all as of Dec. 14.

