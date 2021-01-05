Japan to Decide Tokyo-Area Virus Emergency on Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga showed on Tuesday the government's intention to decide Thursday to declare a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures.

The emergency declaration will be issued within Thursday. Suga unveiled the plan at an executive meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party in response to a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and the three prefectures adjacent to the Japanese capital--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa.

The government is considering revising a relevant ordinance to allow the governors of the four prefectures to disclose the names of eating and drinking establishments refusing their requests for temporary closures or shorter operating hours that will be made under the state of emergency. It will also study introducing stricter restrictions again on the number of visitors to large-scale events in the four prefectures.

It will be the second state of emergency over the virus in Japan. The first emergency declaration was issued on April 7 last year, initially for Tokyo and some other prefectures. It was expanded to cover all other prefectures as well on April 16 and lifted in stages in the following month.

Business restrictions will be imposed on eating and drinking facilities, where infection risks are high, as Suga has said that implementing coronavirus measures intensively in limited areas will be effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

