Tokyo Area Firms to Be Asked to Promote Telework

Tokyo, Jan. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures plan to ask local companies to promote telework in response to resurging novel coronavirus infections.

A package of joint emergency coronavirus countermeasures announced by the four prefectures on Monday included their respective numerical goals for telework. But they may cause confusion because the target figures and standards differ somewhat among the prefectures, observers said.

The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to ask industry groups and others to make sure that people work remotely at least three days a week and that companies have 60 pct or more of their employees telework.

According to a metropolitan government survey that covered companies allowing telework, about 50 pct of employees were working remotely on average as of April last year, when the Japanese government's state of emergency over the epidemic was in place.

"We'll strongly urge companies (in Tokyo) to promote telework," a metropolitan government official said, noting that many people come to Tokyo from other prefectures for work. The Tokyo government expects that people will have less dining sessions, which involve high risks of infections, if telework is promoted.

