Coming-of-Age Ceremony at Tokyo DisneySea Postponed

Chiba, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, has decided to postpone a coming-of-age ceremony at Tokyo DisneySea, in light of the national government's plan to declare a fresh state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic.

The ceremony at the theme park, located in Urayasu, has been rescheduled to March 7 from next Monday, the Coming-of-Age Day national holiday, the city government announced Tuesday.

The city started to hold a coming-of-age ceremony for local residents reaching the adult age at Tokyo Disneyland in 2002. It plans to hold it at Tokyo DisneySea for the first time this year.

As of Dec. 1, there were 2,129 people eligible to participate in the 2021 ceremony.

"We hope that we can manage to hold the ceremony within the current fiscal year (through March), in order to allow new adults to make a memory and have them like Urayasu," a city official said.

