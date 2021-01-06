122 Died outside Hospitals in Japan after Virus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--A total of 122 people in Japan died at places other than medical institutions between March and December 2020 due to deteriorated health conditions after novel coronavirus infections, police data showed Wednesday.

Police across the country investigate the cause of death for those who died at places other than medical institutions, such as homes, through autopsies.

By prefecture, Tokyo has the largest number of such deaths at 36, followed by Osaka at 25 and Hyogo at 11, according to the National Police Agency data.

By age group, there were 39 such deaths among those in their 70s, followed by 23 cases in their 60s, 22 in their 80s, 20 in their 50s, nine in their 90s, six in their 40s and two in their 30s. No such death was seen among those in their 20s or younger, while there was a case whose age was unknown.

Of the total, 89 were male and 33 were female.

