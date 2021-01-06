Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Top 6,000 for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan topped 6,000 for the first time on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record high of 4,912, marked on Tuesday.

The country's new cases totaled 6,006 on Wednesday. The number of patients with severe symptoms of the COVID-19 disease blamed on the virus rose by 13 from Tuesday to a record 784. Sixty-four new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed.

New infection cases hit a new record high in 16 of the country's 47 prefectures on Wednesday, including Tokyo, at 1,591, Aichi in central Japan, at 364, Osaka in western Japan, at 560, and Fukuoka in southwestern Japan, at 316, while the daily count matched a record high in three prefectures.

The daily number of newly confirmed infection cases in Tokyo exceeded 1,000 for the third time and for the second consecutive day. The previous record high in the Japanese capital was 1,337, marked on Thursday last week. Of the people found positive in Tokyo on Wednesday, 439 are in their 20s, 326 in their 30s, 278 in their 40s and 196 in their 50s, according to the metropolitan government. Those aged 65 or over, with higher risks of developing serious symptoms of COVID-19, accounted for 179.

As of Wednesday, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government's standards rose by two from the previous day to 113, hitting a record high for the third day in succession.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]