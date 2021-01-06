Tokyo Logs Record 1,591 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 1,591 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, rewriting its daily record high.

The daily figure surpassed the previous record of 1,337, marked on Dec. 31.

In the Japanese capital, the number of infected people with severe symptoms also hit a new record high, at 113.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]