Japan's Coronavirus Cases at Record Levels: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has reached the highest levels ever due to an increase in the Tokyo metropolitan area toward the year-end, experts said Wednesday.

The health ministry advisory board warned that coronavirus variants that have recently been found in Japan could spread fast in the country, given the possibility that they are more transmissible than the conventional strain.

The medical care system remains in a very tough situation in Tokyo, where hospitals are increasingly finding it difficult to deal with the current situation, said the board, which advises the ministry on ways to fight the pandemic.

The board pointed out that the medical care systems in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures are also strained as new cases continue to increase.

The government plans to declare a state of COVID-19 emergency for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]