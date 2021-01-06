Japan's Leading Doctors' Group Urges Govt to Consider Nationwide Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toshio Nakagawa, president of the Japan Medical Association, demanded Wednesday that the government consider declaring a state of coronavirus emergency for the whole of the country.

While welcoming the government's plan to issue a state of emergency in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures on Thursday, Nakagawa told a regular press conference that the government "must think about a nationwide issuance."

Although the situation in Tokyo, where a record 1,591 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday, "is very serious, I think everyone feels (the emergency declaration) should not be limited to the capital and the three prefectures," he said.

Also pointing out that now doctors and nurses are too busy handing COVID-19 patients to take care of other patients, Nakagawa stressed that the medical system "has actually collapsed" in the country.

The head of the leading doctors' association also proposed that all lawmakers refrain from dining out during the emergency period to set an example.

