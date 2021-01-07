Tokyo Disney Parks to Close Early under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 6 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> on Wednesday announced a decision to move up the closing time for its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m. between Friday and Jan. 31 in line with the Japanese government's fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus for the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The opening time for the two Disney theme parks in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, will remain unchanged at 9 a.m., according to the company. Restaurants in the parks will stop offering alcoholic beverages at 7 p.m. The Ikspiari commercial facility, adjacent to the parks, will close at 8 p.m.

Other businesses in the service industry, including restaurant operators and retailers, are also rushing to make their responses as the government is set to decide on the state of emergency covering Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures on Thursday. Concerns are growing that the restaurant sector, which has already been hit hard by the epidemic since spring last year, may see their earnings deteriorate further.

From Saturday, the Sanrio Puroland theme park in Tama, Tokyo, which features Hello Kitty and other characters, will close at 5 p.m., two hours earlier than normal.

Starting Thursday, the closing time will be moved up to 8 p.m. for all tenant stores, including restaurants, at Lumine Co.'s 15 commercial facilities in Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa for the time being. An official of a major department store operator said, "We'll have restaurants in our outlets close earlier if requested by authorities to shorten operating hours."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]