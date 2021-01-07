Japan to Declare Coronavirus Emergency Thurs. Afternoon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will decide to declare a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic in the Tokyo metropolitan area, at a meeting of its coronavirus response headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

The state of emergency for Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa will be imposed between Friday and Feb. 7.

In the affected areas, restaurants and other establishments will be asked to shorten their business hours. The number of participants in large-scale events will be restricted to 50 pct of the capacity of event venues and capped at 5,000.

"We plan to ask eating and drinking establishments to close by 8 p.m. and limit serving alcoholic drinks to 11 a.m.-7 p.m.," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said, adding that food deliveries and takeouts will not be affected by the request.

The government will also ask people in the affected areas to refrain from going out for nonessential reasons after 8 p.m.

