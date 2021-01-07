Japan Logs Over 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged over 7,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease on Thursday, far exceeding its previous daily record of some 6,000 new cases, set on the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases came to 2,447, rising above the 2,000 mark for the first time.

The daily count also hit a record in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, at 450, and in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, at 679.

Of the day's new cases in Tokyo, 666 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 552 among those in their 30s, 408 among those in their 40s, 303 among those in their 50s and 264 among those aged 65 or older.

Meanwhile, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital stood at 121, marking another record high.

