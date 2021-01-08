Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo Mulling Virus Emergency Coverage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Osaka Prefecture is considering asking the Japanese government to issue an emergency declaration over the novel coronavirus for the western prefecture and two neighboring prefectures--Kyoto and Hyogo, it was learned Thursday.

The Osaka prefectural government is mulling the move as the daily number of newly confirmed infection cases in the prefecture has been rewriting its record highs recently.

The central prefecture of Aichi is also considering the possibility of asking for a coronavirus state of emergency for the prefecture.

The Japanese government decided Thursday to declare a fresh coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--which will be in place between Friday and Feb. 7.

"I think we should ask the central government to issue a state of emergency for Osaka," Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters at the prefectural office on Thursday. Osaka is expected to make such a request on Saturday at the earliest, together with Kyoto and Hyogo, informed sources said.

