Railway Firms May Move Up Last Trains under Virus Emergency

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, and other railroad operators in the Tokyo metropolitan area will consider moving up the departure times of their last trains of the day following the government’s declaration of a fresh state of emergency in the Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures, which have been seeing rapid growth in novel coronavirus infection cases.

The companies are expected to make their responses after carefully examining specific requests from the central and local governments.

JR East and other operators have decided to move up the last trains of the day when they revise their train timetables in March. Bringing forward the moves could be an option, informed sources said.

The transport ministry plans to call on these railway operators to move up the last trains of the day. At a meeting on Thursday, transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba instructed senior officials of the ministry to make such a request to the operators in order to reduce the movement of people as a way to prevent a spread of the virus while taking account of the needs of medical and other workers.

The coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo and the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa is slated to be in place from Friday to Feb. 7

