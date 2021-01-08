Eateries to Cut Biz Hours under Tokyo-Area Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant operators are set to meet authorities' requests for cutting business hours for their outlets in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures where a fresh state of emergency was declared in response to resurging novel coronavirus infections.

Starting Friday, Saizeriya Co. <7581> will not serve alcoholic drinks after 7 p.m. at its some 560 restaurants in Tokyo and the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, and the outlets will close at 8 p.m. Royal Holdings Co. <8179>, which operates the Royal Host and other chains, and Skylark Holdings Co. <3197>, whose restaurant chains include Gusto, will also accept the requests for shorter operating hours.

"Gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurant chains Sukiya, Yoshinoya and Matsuya will also cut operating hours. Sukiya restaurants, operated by Zensho Holdings Co. <7550>, will stop eat-in services at 8 p.m. at its outlets in Tokyo from Friday and at its stores in Saitama from Tuesday. After 8 p.m., the chain will offer only takeout and delivery services.

Yoshinoya and Matsuya restaurants, run by Yoshinoya Holdings Co. <9861> and Matsuya Foods Holdings Co. <9887>, respectively, are also considering continuing takeout and delivery operations, partly aiming to protect the jobs of people working part time at night.

KFC Holdings Japan Ltd. <9873> will close its some 370 Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in the four prefectures at 8 p.m. in principle from Tuesday. After 8 p.m., the KFC outlets will also stop offering takeout and drive-through services because many people are expected to refrain from going out at night.

