Effectiveness of 1-Month Virus Emergency Questioned by Expert

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--A member of an advisory panel of experts which approved Thursday the Japanese government’s declaration of a fresh state of coronavirus emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area called into question the effectiveness of the declaration lasting only a month.

“The grounds for setting the duration of the emergency at one month are not necessarily sufficient,” the advisory panel member, Satoshi Kamayachi, said after attending the panel’s meeting on the declaration on Thursday.

At the same time, Kamayachi, also a member of the executive board of the Japan Medical Association, said, “One month may be the longest possible target period for seeking citizens’ cooperation.”

Another member of the panel claimed at Thursday’s meeting that the government should include in its basic policy against the coronavirus a restriction against people’s travel across prefectural borders in the Tokyo metropolitan area--Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, according to Kamayachi.

Commenting on the government’s request for eating and drinking facilities to close by 8 p.m., Kamayachi said, “I believe everyone (in the panel) could not think the request would be effective enough” for containing the viral spread.

