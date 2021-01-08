Japan to Continue "Go To Travel" Suspension until Feb. 7

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Thursday to extend the nationwide suspension of its Go To Travel campaign until Feb. 7.

The decision came as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on Thursday that the suspension of the travel discount program will continue while a fresh state of emergency in the Tokyo metropolitan area over the resurging novel coronavirus is in place.

The tourism promotion program had initially been slated to be suspended until next Monday. The government decided Thursday to declare the state of emergency for Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which will take effect on Friday and last until Feb. 7.

In response to spikes in coronavirus infection cases, the Go To Travel campaign was put on hold nationwide on Dec. 28 after it was suspended earlier for travel to Tokyo, the northern city of Sapporo, the central city of Nagoya and the western cities of Osaka and Hiroshima.

People who have made reservations under the campaign for trips starting Tuesday and later will be able to cancel them free of charge until Jan. 17. The government will pay 35 pct of travel fees in compensation to hotels and other businesses hit by such cancellations.

