Japan Govt Urges Biz Circle to Further Promote Telework

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Friday called on the business community to further promote telework, after the government declared a fresh coronavirus state of emergency for the Tokyo metropolitan area, where infection cases are rsurging.

"Novel coronavirus infections have been spreading incomparably fast, and the country's health care system has been under severe pressure," he said in a videoconference with the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai.

"We ask you to go further than when you did during the first state of emergency over the novel coronavirus last spring," Nishimura, who leads the government's fight against the epidemic, added.

Under the fresh state of emergency for Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, which went into effect Friday and will last until Feb. 7, the government is requesting businesses to reduce the number of commuting workers by 70 pct, including through the use of telework. Companies are also being asked not to have their employees work after 8 p.m. unless such duty is necessary for the continuation of their operations, in order to ensure that people do not go out for nonessential reasons at night.

At the online meeting, Nishimura also called for careful consideration about business trips across prefectural borders.

