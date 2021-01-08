S. Korean Court Orders Japan to Pay Damages to Former Comfort Women

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Seoul Central District Court ordered the Japanese government on Friday to pay damages to a group of former comfort women in South Korea over their wartime treatment.

The court entirely endorsed the 12 plaintiffs' claim and ruled that the Japanese government should pay 100 million won, or some 9.5 million yen, to each of them as demanded.

The ruling was the first handed down for lawsuits launched by former comfort women in South Korea against the Japanese government.

The order is expected to further strain relations between Japan and South Korea as it goes against Tokyo's position that the issue of former comfort women, who were forced to provide sex to Japanese soldiers during World War II, has already been resolved.

The Japanese government skipped all the hearings for the lawsuit, arguing that the principle of sovereign immunity, which puts states outside the jurisdiction of foreign courts, should be applied to the case and that the plaintiffs' claim should thus be rejected.

