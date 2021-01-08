Japan Calls S. Korea Comfort Women Ruling Unacceptable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will not accept an order by a South Korean district court to pay compensation to so-called wartime comfort women, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

The ruling is "extremely regrettable and absolutely unacceptable," Kato said at a press conference.

He said Tokyo will not file an appeal, based on sovereign immunity guaranteed by international law.

Japan's position is that the issue of comfort women, who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II, has already been resolved.

Kato said, "We strongly urge South Korea to take appropriate measures in order to correct the violations of international law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]