Tokyo Disney Parks to Close at 7 P.M. from Tues.

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Friday that it will move up the closing time for its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks further, to 7 p.m., between Tuesday and Feb. 7 as a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus has come into effect in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

The operator previously said that the two Disney theme parks in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, would close at 8 p.m. between Friday and Jan. 31, instead of 9 p.m. From Tuesday, after the three-day weekend, the number of visitors to each of the parks will be capped at 5,000, excluding those who have already bought advance tickets.

Measures to prevent infections will be strengthened at the parks. Since the parks were reopened in July last year after a shutdown reflecting the epidemic, Oriental Land has been limiting the number of guests to about half of the normal levels.

Other businesses in the service industry, including restaurant operators and retailers, have also decided their measures in response to the government's emergency declaration, covering Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, and lasting until Feb. 7.

Many "izakaya" pub operators, which rely heavily on sales from nighttime operations, have decided to close outlets on a temporary basis. Miki Watanabe, chairman and group CEO of major izakaya chain operator Watami Co. <7522>, said the company "wants to comply with authorities' requests" for shorter business hours, but added, "The country's dining-out industry will collapse if things remain unchanged."

