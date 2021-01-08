Japan's Daily Coronavirus Cases Hit Record 7,884

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of novel coronavirus cases confirmed in Japan stood at 7,884 on Friday, marking a record high for the fourth straight day.

Tokyo confirmed 2,392 new infection cases, the second-highest figure on record in the Japanese capital after the 2,447 cases, set on Thursday.

New cases hit a record high in three prefectures neighboring Tokyo, at 838 in Kanagawa, 496 in Saitama and at 455 in Chiba. The Japanese government on Friday put the four prefectures under a fresh state of emergency over the coronavirus, which is slated to run until Feb. 7. The four prefectures accounted for more than half of the new cases found across the country on Friday.

The country confirmed a record 78 new deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on the day, including 19 in Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, and 10 in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan. Across the nation, the number of patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms grew by 30 from Thursday to a record 826 as of Friday.

Record daily infection cases were reported also in 14 prefectures, including Osaka, at 655, Hyogo, at 297, and Kyoto, at 147. The three western prefectures decided Friday to ask the central government on Saturday to declare a COVID-19 state of emergency for them. The other 11 prefectures with a new daily high were Tochigi, at 150, Ibaraki, at 127, Kumamoto, at 101, Gunma, at 100, Shizuoka, at 92, Nara, at 56, Mie, at 42, Ehime, at 38, Yamanashi, at 36, Kagawa, at 34, and Saga, at 24.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]