Tokyo Sees Over 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases for 2nd Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Over 2,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 disease were confirmed in Tokyo for the second straight day on Friday, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The metropolitan government reported 2,392 new coronavirus cases, the second highest figure on record after the previous day's 2,447 new cases.

