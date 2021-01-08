Suga Calls S. Korea Comfort Women Ruling Unacceptable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that his government cannot accept an order by a South Korean district court to pay compensation to so-called wartime comfort women.

"We can never accept such an order," Suga told reporters.

Referring to the principle of sovereign immunity guaranteed by international law, Suga said that "a sovereign state should not be put under the jurisdiction of foreign courts," claiming that the lawsuit should be rejected.

Suga stressed that the issue of Korean women who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops at army brothels during World War II was settled "finally and irreversibly under a 1965 bilateral agreement on property and claims."

While urging the South Korean government to correct violations of international law, Suga indicated intention of watching Seoul's response. "First of all, the lawsuit needs to be dismissed," he said.

