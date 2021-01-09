COVID-19 Bed Occupancy Tops 50 Pct in 11 Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)--More than 50 pct of hospital beds that can maximally be available for COVID-19 patients had been occupied in 11 of 47 prefectures in Japan as of Wednesday, the health ministry said Friday.

The 11 prefectures are Aichi, Fukuoka, Gifu, Gunma, Hiroshima, Hyogo, Kumamoto, Osaka, Saitama, Shiga and Tokyo.

The number of prefectures where the COVID-19 bed occupancy rate topped 50 pct increased by three from Dec. 30.

An occupancy rate of 50 pct or higher indicates that the coronavirus situation has reached Stage 4, the worst severity level suggesting an explosive spread of the virus.

Tokyo led the prefectures with 78.1 pct bed occupancy, followed by Hyogo, with 70.1 pct, Shiga, with 68.6 pct, Osaka, with 64.4 pct, Saitama, with 59.0 pct, and Aichi, with 58.9 pct.

