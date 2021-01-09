Japan Foreign Chief Protests S. Korea's Comfort Women Ruling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi lodged a protest with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, via telephone on Saturday over a Seoul court's order for the Japanese government to pay compensation to former "comfort women."

Speaking in an online news conference later, Motegi, on a visit to Brazil, condemned the South Korean court ruling as an "unimaginably unusual development under international law and in the bilateral relationship."

According to Motegi, he told Kang that the ruling is absolutely unacceptable as it ignored the principle of sovereign immunity under international law.

The Japanese foreign chief urged Kang to take appropriate action on the matter. The South Korean minister explained her country's position and called for a calm response.

"There are growing concerns that the ruling could rapidly worsen the bilateral situation," Motegi stressed in the news conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]