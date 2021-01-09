Tokyo-Area Emergency Fails to Immediately Reduce Crowds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--A fresh state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 epidemic in the greater Tokyo area this week did not immediately cause a significant reduction in crowds, a private survey has suggested.

In the survey, location data from NTT Docomo Inc. mobile phones were used to estimate the number of people around major train stations and in shopping districts as of 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, or before and after the declaration.

The estimated number of people around Tokyo Station on Friday was down 2.6 pct from Thursday, while that of people in the capital’s Ginza shopping district was almost unchanged.

The number of people around the west exit of Omiya Station in Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, fell 3.9 pct, but that of people around Yokohama Station in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and Chiba Station in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, increased 3.0 pct and 0.6 pct, respectively.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]