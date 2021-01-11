Univ. Exam Takers Reminded to Be Alert for Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.

While the test has some 530,000 applicants, including high school third-graders, the education ministry and the National Center for University Entrance Examinations are advising them to apply for a makeup exam if something is wrong with their health.

The new test, replacing the National Center Test for University Admissions, will also be held on Jan. 30-31 in a special measure in response to a delay in study due to temporary closures of high schools last year amid the epidemic. The later test, for which 718 people have applied, will also serve as a makeup exam for those who will miss the exam on Saturday and Sunday.

The ministry and the center are asking applicants to check their body temperatures every morning for about seven days in the lead-up to the test and bring their temperature data to their exam venues.

If applicants have either one of three symptoms--a fever of 37.5 degrees Celsius or higher, breathing difficulty and strong fatigue--or two or more of such conditions as smell or taste disorder, lasting cough or pain in the throat, and diarrhea on the day of the exam, they will be advised to skip the test and apply for the makeup exam.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]