Japan Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 4,000

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Japan exceeded the 4,000 mark on Saturday.

In Tokyo, 2,268 people were newly confirmed to have the coronavirus on the day, according to the metropolitan government. The daily count exceeded 2,000 for the third straight day.

Of the newly infected people, 654 were in their 20s, 437 in their 30s, 337 in their 40s and 266 aged 65 or older.

The number of infected people with severe symptoms in the Japanese capital stood at 129, equal to the record high, set on the previous day.

