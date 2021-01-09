Aichi, Gifu, Tochigi Mulling Requesting Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Aichi, Gifu and Tochigi prefectures said Saturday that they are considering asking the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency for them over the novel coronavirus.

They revealed this in a videoconference of the National Governors' Association.

On Thursday, the central government declared a fresh state of emergency for Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures based on the special measures law for the fight against the epidemic. The western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo requested the state on Saturday to issue a coronavirus emergency declaration for them.

"We are making last-minute efforts to avert a crisis, but the situation is extremely serious," Hideaki Omura, governor of Aichi, central Japan, said at the online meeting, adding, "We've started talks with Gifu for jointly asking for the declaration of a coronavirus emergency."

"It won't be surprising if a state of emergency is declared," Hajime Furuta, governor of Gifu, which borders Aichi, said, noting that the occupancy rate for hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the prefecture has risen.

