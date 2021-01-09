Crowds Seen in Tokyo Area after Virus Emergency Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--Crowds were seen in many places in the Tokyo metropolitan area as usual on Saturday, the first weekend since a fresh state of emergency over the novel coronavirus was declared for the region.

People, mainly youngsters, flooded the iconic scramble crossing in front of Shibuya Station, one of the busiest train stations in Tokyo.

"I saw more people here than in April last year," when the previous coronavirus emergency was issued, said 34-year-old corporate employee Fumiya Suzuki, who visited the Center-gai shopping street near the crossing.

Suzuki, a resident of the city of Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, who has been working from home since last year as a measure against infection, suggested that he does not have a strong sense of fear because nobody around him has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A 19-year-old university student from Tokyo's Edogawa Ward who came to the Shibuya area to attend an event for an idol group said that the number of customers at a supermarket where she works part time did not drop after the emergency declaration. "I don't see a need to refrain from doing something now," she said. Saturday is the first day of the three-day weekend.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]