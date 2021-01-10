Aid Eyed for Suppliers for Eateries under Virus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide financial aid to suppliers for eating and drinking establishments that cut operating hours in line with authorities’ requests under a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus epidemic, it was learned Saturday.

Under the scheme, up to 400,000 yen will be given to small businesses and up to 200,000 yen to sole proprietors, informed sources said. The government is expected to announce the aid program after the end of the three-day weekend through Monday, the sources said.

Businesses eligible for the aid will include those whose sales have dropped by about half or more from January or February last year as a result of eateries shortening operating hours, the sources said, adding that possibly among the recipients will be suppliers that have direct business deals with eateries in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--and indirect suppliers such as farmers and fishers.

Those in any prefectures will be able to receive the aid if they meet conditions, according to the sources.

On Friday, the government put Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures under a fresh one-month state of emergency over the epidemic until Feb. 7.

