Suga Cites Some Options for Timing of Lower House Breakup

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Sunday he thinks that there are some options for the timing of dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap general election before the terms office for the current members of the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, end in October.

“I will first do all I can” in the fight against the novel coronavirus, Suga said in a television program, stressing his intention to prioritize efforts to contain the spread of infections.

On a fund scandal involving dinner parties hosted by a support group for his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, Suga said that the former prime minister made “as much explanation as possible,” suggesting that Abe fulfilled his accountability over the issue to a certain extent through such occasions as meetings of the steering committees of both chambers of the Diet late last month.

“I seriously take the fact” that explanations Abe made over the scandal while he was in office as prime minister were false.

Suga said “I feel very sorry” that his own remarks made over the matter during parliamentary debates when he was chief cabinet secretary under the Abe cabinet turned out to be incorrect.

